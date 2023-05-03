05022023-RVpark-SD1.jpg
Buy Now

Bret Reed, civil engineer with Engineering Associates, speaks to the Park County Commission on May 2, 2023 as county clerk Colleen Renner and Assistant Director of Park County Planning and Zoning Kim Dillivan look on.

 Stephen Dow

The proposed Old Faithful RV Park off the North Fork Highway has been approved by the Park County Commission, with a hefty list of 20 conditions. One of those says the 19 other conditions must be met before development can proceed.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.