Fencing is an essential piece of our landscape, yet when wildlife and fences intersect, the result can be costly for both wildlife populations and landowners. A group of landowners, community members, non-governmental organizations, and local government agencies in Park County have come together to tackle this issue, Wyoming Gmae and Fish said via press release.
The group, Absaroka Fence Initiative, works in cooperation with willing landowners and land managers to ensure fences are functional for livestock management and wildlife movement across the landscape through on the ground projects, public workdays and outreach to the community.
G&F is excited to be a partner in this collaborative.
“By bringing together the expertise and resources of our partners into a shared initiative, we can more effectively enhance wildlife movement and livestock functionality by adding, modifying or removing fences,” said Tony Mong, Cody area wildlife biologist and the group’s chair.
To learn more about this work or get involved, follow the Absaroka Fence Initiative Facebook Page, or visit their website: bit.ly/38IciHM
