Three state Legislators covering parts of Park County have signed on to a letter to Gov. Mark Gordon asking him to instruct the state attorney general to join Texas and at least 16 other states in suing four of the recent election battleground states for allegedly running improper elections.
Senator-elect Tim French (R-Powell) and Representative-elect Rachel Rodriguez-Williams (R-Cody) co-signed the letter along with 29 others, including Rep. Dan Laursen (R-Powell). The letter is signed by Sen. Bo Biteman (R-Ranchester).
Texas Attorney General Ken Patton filed a lawsuit Dec. 8 against Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin at the United States Supreme Court for allegedly exploiting “the COVID-19 pandemic to justify ignoring federal and state election laws and unlawfully enacting last-minute changes, thus skewing the results of the 2020 General Election.”
The letter by the state Legislators alleges in part that the four states “destroyed that trust and compromised the security and integrity of the 2020 election. The states violated statutes enacted by their duly elected legislatures, thereby violating the Constitution.
“By ignoring both state and federal law, these states have not only tainted the integrity of their own citizens’ vote, but of Wyoming and every other state that held lawful elections.”
Huh? I thought we elected representatives, no conspiracy theorists. The gene pool of qualified people to represent us in Cheyenne must be even dryer than we thought. If this is the best these 3 can do then, please ask them to resign
Covidiocy in action .
