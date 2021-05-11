The Park County Travel Council has found its next executive director.
On Tuesday the board announced Ryan Hauck of Murray, Utah would step into the role long held by Claudia Wade, who said she will work with him throughout June to ensure a smooth transition before she retires.
Hauck worked with Visit Casper and most recently as Director of Sales with Western Leisure, a tour development and services company.
He is a native of Wyoming and graduate of the University of Wyoming.
“My family and I are excited to be back in Wyoming. We are looking forward to raising our family in Cody,” Hauck said in the release.
His application was whittled down from nearly 70 who responded to a January job posting.
Wade said chair John Parsons and other members of the Executive Director Search Committee then did phone interviews with 14 applicants, did Zoom interviews with the top eight and then brought the finalists to Cody.
“We invited four candidates to Cody in late April knowing that any one of the four would be able to step into this position,” Parsons said. We were fortunate to receive almost 70 applications with many applicants having some sort of travel and hospitality or destination marketing experience. We are eager to have Ryan lead the PCTC team.”
Wade said she’s determined to make sure he’s ready for the task before she leaves, and has agreed to work hourly past her retirement date to assist more if needed.
“We’re unique in this office in that I do everything, he’s going to have to be comfortable paying bills ... monitoring grants, all the marketing, coordination with vendors, ad agency, our public relations team,” she said. “He’s in charge of all of that coordination.
“I want to make sure this transition is as smooth as it can be.”
