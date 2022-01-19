The Cody Conservation District is hoping to separate itself from other entities campaigning to pass taxes. That is why the organization is trying to hold its own special mill levy election this May.
“We don’t want to be judged with a lot of other taxes because people have the propensity to just say no to everybody,” said Russ Dwyer, one of five supervisors on the district’s board.
The May 17 vote would be solely conducted through mail-in ballots that would be sent to all registered voters in the Conservation District, a population of voters district supervisor Vince Vanata estimates sits at around 6,500 people. If passed, the 1 mill levy would be assessed on property taxes, costing about $28.50 per year for a home valued at $300,000, according to the Park County Assessor’s Office.
After a back-and-forth discussion at Tuesday’s county commissioners’ meeting, it was determined the District had met the state’s requirement to provide 110 days notice to the county clerk before submitting a petition to hold a special election, a deadline which falls on Jan. 27. The commissioners will decide on Feb. 1 whether to facilitate this election with the county’s own resources based on more accurate cost estimates they will be presented BY WHOM/ at that time. In order for this special election to occur, the commissioners have to grant permission.
“We can decide at that time whether to move forward,” Park County Commissioner Lloyd Thiel said.
Deputy County Clerk Hans Odde said unlike a general or primary election that costs the county around $39,000, where the mill levy question would be lumped in with other proposalsbeing asked of voters, the county would have to produce and mail out ballots solely for the mill levy on special election ballots. The county would still face some headaches if the mill were proposed during the primary as specific ballots would have to be printed for unaffiliated voters, but Odde said that number would only tally around 600.
But on Tuesday, the District’s leaders showed little interest in posing the mill in front of voters in either the primary or general election, as district supervisor Richard Jones said he believes a smaller voter pool will help their chances.
“That way (in a special election), it would only be judged by people passionate one way or another,” Dwyer said.
Odde said he had no estimate about how much the special election would cost the county, but Dwyer said similar special elections run for other conservation districts in Wyoming have cost around $5,000.
Facilitating the special election would also require the county to hire election judges to inspect the ballots.
Thiel said he was hesitant about the county’s shelling out any significant funds to run the election, or that the commissioners hold a special meeting on behalf of the CCD to help them with their ballot petition.
Vanata said if the levy passes, the CCD will reimburse the county for the cost of return postage and mailing the ballots.
“The district would then have the money and capability,” he said. “The county wouldn’t be absorbing the full expense.”
Brittany Swope, conservation field technician for the CCD, said if the levy were approved it would be their goal to reduce it eventually below 1 mill.
Although the CCD made the Jan. 27 deadline to submit its special election request, it is still undetermined whether enough special election envelopes can be ordered in time, Park County Clerk Colleen Renner said. She said these highly specialized ballots must come directly from the Wyoming Secretary of State’s office and are printed in Minnesota. She said most special elections are usually submitted by October or November.
“You’re talking to a retired Marine and retired soldier, we never say never,” Vanata said of Dwyer and himself when presented with this obstacle.
CCD has gone before the voters six times for a mill levy and each time it has failed, with the most recent occurring duriing the 2020 primary election, when it was rejected by a 63.3%-36.6% vote. There were no other taxes presented during that election.
Park County Commissioner Chairwoman Dossie Overfield said although there have been special elections held before, she could not recall a time when a special election was called in Park County for a tax issue.
“We’ve never done one in my experience, but some counties do it every year,” Renner said.
Swope said tax revenue would go toward district operations that would include paying her salary and possibly that of another employee, educational outreach, and expansions to water quality monitoring and watershed improvements. Soon, the district will also be sending out an informational brochure about the CCD to people of the district, a project funded with grant money.
“The goal would be, (grant) moneywould go back into our county,” Swope said. “It would go back into the community to protect natural resources – that would be the goal.”
What’s a conservation district?
The Cody Conservation District is one of nearly 3,000 conservation districts nationwide that work to support an area’s natural resources through the stewardship of recreational and agricultural land. In the past, the District has engaged in projects that address soil health and erosion, water quality, quantity and use, energy conservation, wildlife habitat, enhancement of the landscape in coordination with local agencies and organizations, as well as contributing to the Cody Heritage Museum and Veterans Memorial Park. The organization is also currently pursuing $145,000 in grant funding in collaboration with the Powell Clarks Fork District.
For fiscal conservatives, conservation districts are in some ways the best kind of local government agency; they have no salaried employees or taxing power, are locally based and run by board members who are all volunteers elected by local voters.
The CCD has existed since 1942 and covers 2.4 million acres, an area larger than Yellowstone National Park, stretching from the Thorofare of the South Fork on the southern end, up through the North Fork and Cody to the Montana border in the north. Clark, Powell and Meeteetse have separate districts, and therefore their residents would not vote in the special election. The Meeteetse Conservation District has a mill paid by its constituents, but the Powell Clarks Fork Conservation District does not.
Cody Conservation District Supervisor Richard Jones said the CCD is one of only two conservation districts in Wyoming not funded by their respective counties, however the organization does receive free rent from the county for an office space it uses at the Park County Complex.
Although it is considered a governmental agency, it is non-regulatory.
CCD’s lone employee, conservation field technician Brittany Swope, has her entire salary funded through grants, which she is in charge of finding each year through a broad spectrum of other governmental agencies for not only her pay, but also for supporting the district’s many efforts.
“We can act as a huge conduit for public funding sources,” Jones said.
