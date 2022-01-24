A requirement to provide more parking spaces was one of Brian Walker’s hurdles toward establishing Cody Craft Brewing on East Sheridan.
He even named one of the establishment’s first beers after it – the Parking Space Porter.
Now he’s asking for the requirements to be changed so other new businesses may not have to go through the same process.
On Jan. 11, he asked the Cody City Council to consider extending the same 100-parking-space credit that downtown businesses get to those on East Sheridan.
“We want to see businesses come down East Sheridan,” Walker said. “We hope our presence does just that. This would be a benefit to our community.
“With this blocker removed, businesses in the area can compete with businesses two blocks down.”
At a lengthy City Planning and Zoning meeting last March, board members unanimously approved allowing for a maximum 140-person occupancy, and required 47 parking spaces. Owners were able to secure deals with three neighboring businesses to allow brewery customers to use those parking lots during the time the brewery will be in operation.
At a previous meeting in March 2021, Walker said having three hotels across the street would mean less drive-up traffic as some people from the hotels would likely walk over, while his architect Kane Morris objected to the idea that people couldn’t be expected to walk farther.
City planner Todd Stowell had countered that if the business owners were intending on more pedestrian traffic via downtown and the hotels, there needs to be pedestrian facilities along their section to accommodate that.
The downtown area includes a parking exemption for businesses that accounts for downtown street and other public parking, but that zone ends at Pinnacle Bank.
Since the initial agreement, Walker said he actually lost some of his credited parking spots as one of the businesses he had an agreement with to use their spots after hours changed ownership.
Then he said a building inspector came to confirm he wasn’t putting out more seats than would be needed for the now 117-person occupancy. Walker said to be able to cater to the 140 he was initially approved for and occasional events, the change would help his business.
He said, however, he wanted to do it for the community as a whole, and Mayor Matt Hall said he was inclined to agree with the changes, with one stipulation.
“I would be open to extending the exemption down to 19th. Further than that, it’s not the same kind of businesses,” Hall said. “My only hesitation is if a majority of neighbors are against it, that would go into our considerations.”
