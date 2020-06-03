City council candidate Jerry Fritz, 56, is ready to dedicate another four years toward making decisions for the betterment of his community.
Elected in 2008, 2012 and 2016, he is seeking another four-year term as a Ward 2 nonpartisan candidate in the 2020 primary election.
Why run for a fourth term?
“First, I really enjoy working for the citizens of Cody and I love calling Cody my home,” he said. “Second, I think the City of Cody is about to go through some extremely tough times. All cities and counties in the state have been hit hard by diminished sales tax and revenue from the State.”
Fritz believes the extensive knowledge he’s gained over nearly 12 years as a council member will prove valuable going forward as council members face some hard budget decisions in the coming years.
Other council duties generally involve determining city government and administration policies.
“I approach all council decisions with an open mind, and I strive to always use common sense in making my decisions,” Fritz says.
Born, raised and educated in Cody, Fritz has lived in his hometown his entire life. For 31 years, his wife was at his side. Jacqueline passed away from cancer a little more than a year ago.
Before taking a job with the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s Highway Maintenance Department about nine years ago, Fritz was self-employed as a highway contractor for almost 30 years. Through his 4-D Fencing Co., he said he understands what it means to operate on a budget.
Fritz has gained further money management experience through volunteer work, including 15 years with the Cody Elks and 10 years with the Wyoming Elks Association.
Through 21 years as an Elks member, he’s honed his leadership skills, having served as the Elks exalted ruler and secretary for the Cody Elks. He served as Wyoming Elks Association president in 2010 and Cody Elks Lodge president for two terms. He is the current Wyoming Elks Association secretary.
Passionate about helping people in need, including veterans and underprivileged children, Fritz champions those causes through the Cody Elks Lodge.
Committee work is another important council duty. From 2013-2020, Fritz has served as council vice president six times, including this year. He is council liaison for the Public Works Department and sits on the Urban Systems Committee. In past years, he represented the city on the airport board.
He is particularly proud of assisting the startup of the city’s Traffic Committee and developing Cody’s Tipsy Taxi Program.
With the recent closures of CertainTeed and Cody Labs and the uncertain future of many Cody businesses, Fritz believes one of the biggest issue for the Cody community is jobs – jobs that pay a “living wage” and therefore provide financial stability to the city.
Another big issue is property rights, he says.
“Federal and state regulations continually find a way to infringe upon those rights,” he said. “As a city, we need to find ways to postpone or eliminate some of those regulations and be more supportive of small businesses, both existing and upstart companies.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.