Wyoming’s legislators had a lukewarm response, at best, to the infrastructure package approved last month by the U.S. Congress. Within the package there was significant funding dedicated to AMTRAK and public transit, two sectors that will have no benefit to Wyoming.
Not one member of Wyoming’s Congressional delegation voted for the bill.
“There are many infrastructure priorities, like improving our roads and bridges, expanding rural broadband, and reforming the [National Environmental Policy Act] process, that would have by themselves received much broader bipartisan support,” U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney said. “Unfortunately, the Democrats’ bill instead includes far-left provisions that will ultimately hurt families across our state.”
A staff member in Cheney’s office also described in a press release the $15 billion in green subsidies provided by the bill as a threat to Wyoming’s oil and gas industry.
U.S. Sen. John Barasso had a slightly more favorable perspective on the legislation.
“This bill started from a bipartisan foundation that I passed through the Environment and Public Works Committee last Congress. It will invest in roads and bridges in Wyoming,” the senator said. “There is much-needed funding for Bureau of Reclamation water reservoirs, although not at the level we need to fund aging facilities in the current drought conditions facing the West.”
U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis criticized the exorbitant cost of the project.
“Being a very rural state, Wyoming has specific needs that most other states do not. There are programs in this bill that will be beneficial for Wyoming,” Lummis said. “However, I didn’t vote for it because I believe the price tag was too high and too much of the spending decisions would be made by bureaucrats in Washington instead of those on the ground in the states.”
The state can expect to receive the following from the infrastructure bill:
•$1.8 billion to improve highways
•$335 million to improve water infrastructure
•$225 million for bridge replacement and repairs
•$100 million to provide better broadband coverage
•$72 million for airport infrastructure development
•$27 million to expand the state’s electric vehicle network
•$14 million to protect against wildfires.
