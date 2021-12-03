Cody Regional Health’s new vaccine mandate is on hold.
On Wednesday, administration informed staff that the mandate requirements were paused due to the U.S. District Court injunction in Missouri against the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid rule mandating vaccines for all health care providers using those programs.
“We are continuing to encourage voluntary vaccinations and will continue to process voluntary exemption requests that are submitted,” CEO Doug McMillan said. “No staff will be placed on unpaid leave while mandate is placed on hold.”
The federal rule mandating vaccines for health care workers was put on hold after a preliminary injunction was handed down Nov. 29 in a Missouri United States District Court due to a lawsuit made by Wyoming and nine other states.
The injunction came less than a week after the West Park Hospital Board approved a policy for Cody Regional Health employees. Employees abide by the mandate by getting vaccinated or getting a religious or medical exemption.
Before the policy was approved, board members added a provision that would allow for a suspension of the policy if an injunction were handed down.
The proposed mandate required nearly every employee, volunteer and contractor working at a wide range of health-care facilities receiving Medicaid or Medicare funding to have received at least a first dose of the vaccine prior to Dec. 6. The CRH policy would place employees on unpaid leave and then terminates them a week after the deadline if they do not comply with the policy.
In its ruling, the court agreed to preliminarily enjoin implementation and enforcement of the rule because arguments made by Wyoming and a coalition of other states have a likelihood of success on the merits. Wyoming and the coalition have argued that CMS does not have authority to issue the mandate, and that it would impact the ability of health care facilities to effectively care for patients.
The ruling applies only to the 10-state coalition that, along with Wyoming, includes Missouri, Nebraska, Arkansas, Kansas, Iowa, Alaska, South Dakota, North Dakota, and New Hampshire.
