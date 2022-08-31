He was one of the most authentic and magnetizing artists to grace the country music art form in the modern era.
And those who knew Luke Bell, they know this assessment is in no way hyperbole or flattery. Even though he released only one album, in that single volume Bell captured a bygone era, aura and mood in country music that escapes even the most adept and gifted of country music artists today. They’re addled by the filter of modernity that Bell was strangely immune to. He was not of this time or place, and never fit in it comfortably. That was his gift, and his burden. As troubled as he was talented, Bell nonetheless left his mark. And through the gift of his music, Bell leaves the Earth a more pleasant place than he found it.
Having gone missing on Saturday, Aug. 20, in Tucson, Ariz., Bell was found Aug. 29, 2022, not far from where he disappeared, and in a manner we all feared he would be when we first heard the news. Confirmed by Saving Country Music through Bell’s close friend, confidant and the guy who’s been caring for him for the last six years – traditional country artist Matt Kinman – Bell has passed away at the age of 32.
Bell was never one for staying in one place for very long. That was part of his magic.
Born in Lexington, Ky., on Jan. 27, 1990, and raised in Cody, he tried to go to college for a bit in Laramie and started playing in a band in a local bar. But it was a chance meeting with singer/songwriter Pat Reedy that opened up Bell’s mind to an entirely different world he hadn’t been exposed to previously. “[Pat] pulled through in an ’85 Datsun diesel pickup truck with a homeless painter and a half wolf dog. It was just a picture of a different part of earth,” Bell told Saving Country Music in 2016.
Bell was in Austin, Texas, bumming around the infamous Hole in the Wall bar near the University of Texas campus around 2011, when Mike and the Moonpies, Leo Rondeau and Ramsey Midwood were the artists-in-residence, and a man named Dennis O’Donnell was the bartender of note. Bell would couch-surf around the area and perform at the Hole in the Wall when they would let him, which was not often since he was still honing his chops, and was hounded for playing too loud in a rock-and-roll band he formed called Fast Luke and the Lead Heavy. They played from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., and were eventually fired.
When O’Donnell opened the now-famed White Horse on the east side of Austin, Bell took his bumming ways across town, working at a bar, building the fence around the bar’s patio and eventually landing a regular performance slot on the stage with a decidedly more honky-tonk style.
But the road eventually led Bell to Nashville, where he recorded an album called “Don’t Mind If I Do” that he released on Bandcamp in 2014. Similar to how Bell had fallen right into the honky-tonk scene in Austin at the right time, a similar fate found him in Nashville where he began performing regularly at the infamous Santa’s Pub.
A video for his song “Sometimes” from 2016 shot at Santa’s illustrates just how immersed Bell became in that scene, with appearances from fellow performers like Logan Ledger, Kristina Murray, Erin Rae and other notables in the east Nashville world.
And it wasn’t just the independent country community that was paying attention, and dutifully impressed. One of the top booking agents at the prestigious WME agency caught wind of Bell, and saw a star in the making. Soon, without any real national touring experience or record label backing, Bell was put on tour opening for names like Willie Nelson, Hank Jr. and Dwight Yoakam.
All of a sudden a semi-homeless and generally adrift Bell was presented a serious opportunity to make it in music, and it was due solely to the strength of his voice and music. In the spring of 2016 he was signed to Thirty Tigers, and was set to release a self-titled album that took most of the best songs of “Don’t Mind If I Do” and combined them with a few new tracks. With his debut self-titled album, Bell became a national name, drawing comparisons with the type of team and momentum Sturgill Simpson had behind him, with the same flight path toward big success.
But few were factoring in that the same authenticity that made Bell so appealing to fans, as the rugged Wyoming cowboy turned musical troubadour, is also what made the business side of making music naturally unappealing to Bell personally. Many had big plans for him, but Bell’s plans remained decidedly less aspirational. A tour was planned for the fall of 2016 to help promote the record, but it never went off.
Bell continued to perform though, however infrequently, and was now regularly appearing with Smithsonian Folkways recording artist Kinman. Always looking for the essence of authenticity, the Pickathon festival outside of Portland, Ore., booked him in 2017, with Bell and Kinman playing side by side.
In February of 2018, Bell reappeared in Memphis, where he won Best Honky Tonk Male at the Dale Watson-backed Ameripolitan Awards.
But afterwards, Bell virtually disappeared from the public eye. Though rumors and allegations would rise to the surface about his whereabouts and state of mind, it was just as hard to pin information down about Bell as it was to pin down Luke himself.
He would hop freight trains and travel the country. But Bell’s life wasn’t all poetry during this period. He was hiding a severe battle with bipolar disorder that he ultimately would never shake. Stories would surface of unruly behavior, right beside ones about how Bell could be the sweetest person you could meet. Some friends were forced to distance themselves from him.
Long periods went by where nobody heard from Bell. He would end up in hospitals or, at times, incarcerated. Over the last 1 1/2 years though, Bell was finally beginning to find a new level of equilibrium thanks to medication and treatment. He appeared in shows and livestreams with Kinman, and also appeared with Martha Spencer covering Guy Clark. But while he was out west recently, Bell’s mental state took a turn for the worse. While in Tucson with Kinman, he ran off while Kinman went to get something to eat.
Bell’s struggles are now over, but the legacy of his music remains. And hopefully, like so many troubled troubadours before him, Bell is just beginning to find his audience, his worthy appreciation and his deserved legacy.
Hugs to Carol and Jane. Peace.
