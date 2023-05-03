04252023-Judiciarycommittee-SPcourtesy3.jpg

Director of the Wyoming Division of Victims Services and Sheridan Police Department Chief Travis Koltiska speak before the Wyoming Joint Judicial Committee Monday, April 24, 2023, regarding the role of law enforcement in complicated cases of parental abduction.

 Shelby Kruse | The Sheridan Press

Testimony from a Cody family is inspiring the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Judiciary Committee to develop legislation that would institute criminal penalties for interference with child custody court orders.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.