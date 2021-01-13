GILLETTE (WNE) — U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, the third-highest ranking Republican in the House of Representatives, has said she will vote to impeach President Donald Trump.
She cited last week’s deadly mob attack on the U.S. Capitol and Trump’s role in inciting the insurgency as prompting her to want to hold the president accountable, according to a Tuesday afternoon press release.
“On Jan. 6, 2021, a violent mob attacked the United States Capitol to obstruct the process of our democracy and stop the counting of presidential electoral votes,” Cheney said in the statement. “This insurrection caused injury, death and destruction in the most sacred space of our Republic.”
She said that while there are investigations underway to determine just what happened and how it happened, “what we know now is enough” to warrant impeachment.
“The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack,” Cheney said. “Everything that followed was his doing. None of this would have happened without the President.”
She also noted Trump’s failure to do all he could to quell the riot after it began.
“The President could have immediately and forcefully intervened to stop the violence. He did not,” Cheney said. “There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution.”
She concluded by saying “I will vote to impeach the President.”
Jackson task force works on police/community relationships
JACKSON (WNE) — In its third meeting, a task force examining local law enforcement’s relationship with the community and social services heard from a consultant who has led similar initiatives across the country.
Jake Jacobs, president of The Illumination Project, gave an hour-long presentation Monday morning that highlighted work he’s done in Charleston, S.C. and Louisville, Ky.
“Our organization has worked in several communities around the country on this issue and the opportunity of further strengthening police/citizen relationships,” Jacobs told the committee in a Zoom meeting.
The idea for the committee came up over the summer after the Teton County Board of County Commissioners heard public comment from residents who advocated taking money from law enforcement budgets and allocating it to human services — advocacy efforts often labeled as defunding the police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.