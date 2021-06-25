A visitor reported Yellowstone’s first wildland fire of the year on Thursday night, now known as The Elk Creek Fire. As of Friday afternoon, the fire was 0.1 acre in size and is located on a ridge south of Blacktail Drive and west of Petrified Tree in the northern part of the Park, about 17 miles east of Mammoth Hot Springs.
This fire is being suppressed due to an unfavorable location this early in the fire season and is being immediately suppressed.
The Park-wide fire danger level for Yellowstone is high.
Currently, there are no fire restrictions. However, Park staff is monitoring conditions and may put restrictions in place in the near future.
Campfires are only permitted within established fire rings in campgrounds and some backcountry campsites. They must always be attended and cold to the touch before abandoning. Soak, stir, feel, repeat.
The Greater Yellowstone area is a fire-adapted ecosystem. Fire plays an important role in maintaining the health of this area’s wildlife habitat and vegetation.
No photos are available of the fire at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.