A Cody resident who ran for school board soon after graduating from Cody High School is now running for city council after finishing college.
Quentin McHoes is the first candidate to file for the open Ward 3 seat. None of the three current council members have filed as of yet, while Dan Schein earlier filed for Ward 1.
No one has filed to run for the open Ward 2 seat.
They are four year terms.
The terms of Council members Heidi Rasmussen (Ward 2), Justin Baily (Ward 1) and Diane Ballard (Ward 3) will end Dec. 31.
The race for Park County coroner became even more crowded with Ballard Funeral Home director Cody Gortmaker being the fourth to file for the position.
A Clark resident also became the seventh candidate to file for Park County Commissioner, when Ken Montgomery filed to run Tuesday.
Filing ends at the end of the day Friday.
