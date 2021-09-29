After six years spent formally considering closing a road for public use, Park County has finally pulled the trigger on that decision. Road 6JM, 23 miles southwest of Cody on the South Fork, will no longer be open for public use after the Park County commissioners unanimously approved vacating the road at their Sept. 20 meeting.
“It’s been a long time coming,” Park County Commissioner Joe Tilden said.
The commissioners considered a similar decision in late 2018, but held back after public outcry regarding the Wyoming State land that would have been landlocked by such a decision.
That same 160-acre piece of land known as “Tract 53” will now become landlocked, but with an agreement the TE Ranch will perform a land swap with the State of Wyoming for 160 acres of private land it owns and leases around the Carter Mountain Access Road that will become public.
“The public is currently parking on TE Ranch land,” commissioner chairman Lee Livingston said. “That’s a pretty major access point for Carter Mountain so we’re appreciative of that. I think that’s going to benefit the public quite a bit more.”
Park County Engineer Brian Edwards said 32 public comments were submitted on this vacation, mostly from out-of-state parties, voicing a “consensus” approval of the land swap.
A major incentive behind the push for the road vacation is a 91-year old bridge known as FII that 6JM crosses. The bridge is in poor condition and in an analysis performed by now-defunct FirstMark Construction in 2019, it was determined to need at least $850,000 in repairs to be serviceable again. A more recent WYDOT inspection found the bridge would most likely have to be replaced. FII is the worst-rated bridge in Park County and Livingston said it is “probably” the worst bridge in Wyoming.
“The county couldn’t justify paying on that for a mostly private road,” Edwards said. “It’s good for us to get away from that.”
A structure like this could be a massive liability for the county if it were to fail or, even worse, result in injuries.
According to county documents, 6JM did not become a public road until 1992. Around this time, the commissioners were considering connecting 6JM, Castle Rock Road and County Road 6NS which connects to South Fork Road about 11 miles to the east. The county was granted 60-foot-wide public road easements from TE Ranch owner Charles W. Duncan Jr., but plans for the road were formally discontinued by the commissioners after the county failed to obtain necessary easements from other private land owners by December 1994.
Also being closed in the vacation is Road 54b and portions of Road 54, streets that were not created but were platted in multiple different locations.
“It’s a win-win for everybody,” said Peter Kuyper, operating manager of Hawks Hill Ranch. “There were no roads, just lines on a map.”
In 2018, the commissioners opted to keep 6JM open and approved up to $200,000 in bridge upgrades and to-be-determined funds for minimum road improvements, including grading to 6JM. But since that approval, only $56,500 worth of maintenance took place on the road, with nothing performed on the bridge.
“What we’re asking is the county not be held to that additional $144,000 when we vacate,” Livingston said, which was agreed to by representatives from TE Ranch including manager Curt Bales during the commissioners meeting.
The new agreement will allow TE Ranch to put its own money into the road and replace the bridge. All claims for damages will be withdrawn by neighboring landholders. In 2018, it was projected the county would have had to pay out $2,721 per year in damages to residents affected by the road vacation.
Hawks Hill Ranch, to the east of TE Ranch, will no longer have access to 6JM unless permission is given. Castle Rock Road, which services their property, is also planned for vacation west of Deer Creek Road in the near future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.