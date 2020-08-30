The final candidate roster for the Nov. 3 general election is set and some more people got their names in just in time before the filing deadline. 

The race for four seats on the Cody School Board will be among the most interesting, as nine people have filed for the positions. Two incumbents, clerk Tom Keegan and longtime member Stefanie Bell, will both attempt to defend their seats. 

On the last day to file, former Cody High School tennis coach Norm Sedig filled out his paperwork to enter the race, as did Jessica Case. Krista Despain withdrew her candidacy.

Here is the final roster of candidates:

 

NWC Trustee (Cody, pick two): Bob Newsome, Tara Kuiper, Richard Jones

NWC Trustee (Meeteetse): Larry Todd

 

Cody School District Trustee (pick four): Ryan Brown, Sheri Schutzman, Tim Lasseter, Tom Keegan, Charles Yates, April Conaway, Stefanie Bell, Jessica Case, Norm Sedig

 

Meeteetse School District Trustee (pick three): Angela R. Johnson, Kevin Cooley, Duaine Hagen

 

Cody Fire District No. 2 Director 2: Ray Lozier

Cody Fire District No. 2 Director 4: Joe Krebes

Cody Fire District No. 2 Director 5: Bob Coe

 

Meeteetse Fire District No. 3 Director: Brodie Bennett, Bruce Holmes

 

Clark Fire District No. 4 Director: Dave Hoffert

 

Bennett Buttes Cemetery District Trustee (pick three): William Jerome Ruth, Jr., Rick Gorniak, Rose Weathermon Cox

 

Meeteetse Cemetery District Trustee (pick three): Ronee Hoag, Scott Jason Coale, Brodie Bennett

 

Riverside Cemetery District Trustee (pick three): Greg Blenkinsop, Tara Hart, Chan Richard, Gary Williams

 

Cody Conservation District Rural 1: Richard Jones

Cody Conservation District Rural 2: Joe Kondelis 

Cody Conservation District Rural 3 (2 year): Russell Dwyer 

 

Meeteetse Conservation District Rural 1: Matt Burkhart 

 

West Park Hospital District Trustee (At-Large): Francis G. Middleton, Glenn A. Nielson

West Park Hospital District Trustee (Meeteetse): Lenox Baker 

West Park Hospital District Trustee (Cody): Ty Nelson

 

Meeteetse Museum District Trustee (pick three): Lili Turnell, Larry Todd, Jim Allen 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.