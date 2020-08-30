The final candidate roster for the Nov. 3 general election is set and some more people got their names in just in time before the filing deadline.
The race for four seats on the Cody School Board will be among the most interesting, as nine people have filed for the positions. Two incumbents, clerk Tom Keegan and longtime member Stefanie Bell, will both attempt to defend their seats.
On the last day to file, former Cody High School tennis coach Norm Sedig filled out his paperwork to enter the race, as did Jessica Case. Krista Despain withdrew her candidacy.
Here is the final roster of candidates:
NWC Trustee (Cody, pick two): Bob Newsome, Tara Kuiper, Richard Jones
NWC Trustee (Meeteetse): Larry Todd
Cody School District Trustee (pick four): Ryan Brown, Sheri Schutzman, Tim Lasseter, Tom Keegan, Charles Yates, April Conaway, Stefanie Bell, Jessica Case, Norm Sedig
Meeteetse School District Trustee (pick three): Angela R. Johnson, Kevin Cooley, Duaine Hagen
Cody Fire District No. 2 Director 2: Ray Lozier
Cody Fire District No. 2 Director 4: Joe Krebes
Cody Fire District No. 2 Director 5: Bob Coe
Meeteetse Fire District No. 3 Director: Brodie Bennett, Bruce Holmes
Clark Fire District No. 4 Director: Dave Hoffert
Bennett Buttes Cemetery District Trustee (pick three): William Jerome Ruth, Jr., Rick Gorniak, Rose Weathermon Cox
Meeteetse Cemetery District Trustee (pick three): Ronee Hoag, Scott Jason Coale, Brodie Bennett
Riverside Cemetery District Trustee (pick three): Greg Blenkinsop, Tara Hart, Chan Richard, Gary Williams
Cody Conservation District Rural 1: Richard Jones
Cody Conservation District Rural 2: Joe Kondelis
Cody Conservation District Rural 3 (2 year): Russell Dwyer
Meeteetse Conservation District Rural 1: Matt Burkhart
West Park Hospital District Trustee (At-Large): Francis G. Middleton, Glenn A. Nielson
West Park Hospital District Trustee (Meeteetse): Lenox Baker
West Park Hospital District Trustee (Cody): Ty Nelson
Meeteetse Museum District Trustee (pick three): Lili Turnell, Larry Todd, Jim Allen
