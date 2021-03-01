Cheryl Barrus was a revered teacher at Eastside School. Now, the school is honoring her memory with a scholarship.
“She was a great, amazing educator and is truly missed at this school,” said Dawn Peterson, the faculty advisor to the Eastside student council. “The scholarship is our way to honor and remember her.”
Staff at Eastside were working on a way to honor their colleague who passed away unexpectedly the day before the 2020-21 school year was slated to begin. The idea of a scholarship was floated, and the Eastside student council ran with an idea to help fund the future of a lucky student with pies, slime and a little bit of sacrifice from the same staff who suggested the scholarship in the first place. News of the effort was announced the morning of Feb. 23, and students are selling tickets for the opportunity to pie a teacher on March 2.
Community response to the effort has been enormous. As of Feb. 24, a day after the scholarship was announced, ticket sales and donations had already raised around $2,500 for the scholarship’s endowment. Further fundraising efforts are also being worked on. The first scholarship winners will be announced later this spring.
