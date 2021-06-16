The Robertson Draw Fire north of Clark has expanded to 21,000 acres.
The Custer Gallatin National Forest initially reported the fire on Sunday afternoon, burning eight miles north of Clark and less than one mile inside the Montana border on the eastern face of the Beartooth Range.
On Wednesday morning, Custer Gallatin reported the fire had grown to 21,000 acres and more fire crews and aircraft were responding to the blaze. There are now 200 personnel working on the fire that is occupying nearly 33 square miles.
“Firefighter and public safety are the top priority,” the incident briefing reads. “Efforts will be focused to protect resources at risk including assessing and implementing structure protection needs, implementing back burning efforts and continuing building fireline.”
The fire has been determined to be human caused and during an informational meeting held Wednesday night, it was revealed a suspect has been identified for their possible involvement. They are not in custody at this time and the Carbon County attorney will decide which if any charges will be pressed by the end of next week.
There is also a 4,500-acre fire near the Crow Indian Reservation known as the Crooked Creek Fire burning in the Bighorn Mountains.
The Robertson Draw Fire is now near double the last substantial regional fire, Fishhawk Fire of 2019, which topped out at 11,000 acres.
After reported as burning at 200 acres on Monday afternoon, the fire grew to 2,000 acres by mid-day Tuesday.
Tuesday was viewed as a critical fire day as hot, dry and windy weather continued. Conditions improved on Wednesday with cooler temps, increased humidity, and decreased wind.
Evacuation orders are now in place for homes south of Highway 308 from Red Lodge east to Wolf Creek Road, with the exception of the towns of Bearcreek and Belfry, south of Wolf Creek Road to Highway 72, the east side of Highway 72 to Grove Creek Road, and everything north of Grove Creek. The town of Bearcreek is under an evacuation warning, which is warning to be ready to evacuate. A shelter has been set up in Red Lodge.
A total of 573 residences were checked for evacuation with 248 people contacted.
A number of trails, campgrounds and creeks surrounding the fire in Montana have been evacuated and a northern section of Line Creek Road in Wyoming is closed. Areas east of the Beartooth Highway to the Beartooth Front to the state border are under closure. The Beartooth Highway is still fully open, but all campgrounds from Red Lodge to the Lake Fork of Rock Creek are closed.
Highway 308 between Belfry and Red Lodge is open.
Staff have performed mitigation efforts along the south side of the burn to protect Clark, but fire staff said there is potential the fire could move in that direction.
Staff identified Bearcreek as being at a greater risk.
At least one home in Belfry was reported as destroyed because of the fire.
The fire is anticipated to last from a couple weeks to a couple months.
Tuesday’s operational goals were to keep the fire north of Line Creek, west of the Forest Service boundary along the face of the Beartooths, south of South Grove Creek and east of the Line Creek Plateau.
Custer Gallatin reports it is burning in sagebrush, grass and timber. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No structures are being threatened at this time.
Robertson Draw is part of the Line Creek Plateau trail system in the Beartooth Ranger District, a series of trails open to hikers, bikers and horseback riders.
A Type 2 Incident Management Team will be taking over response to the fire soon.
Engines and firefighters from the Billings Type 2 Veterans Crew, Pilot Peak Wildland Fire Module from Cody, two Red Lodge Fire Department engines and an engine from the Beartooth Ranger District are fighting the fire with the U.S. Forest Service leading the fire management. Two helicopters and air tankers are doing water drops on the burn daily.
For more information visit Custer Gallatin on Facebook at CusterGallatinNationalForest or ShoshoneNF. Additional information can also be found on the Custer Gallatin Forest website at fs.usda.gov/custergallatin.
