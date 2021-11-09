The Shoshone National Forest announced it be performing a controlled burn near the Dead Indian communication site on Tuesday. This location is around 25 miles northwest of Cody, off the Chief Joseph Highway on the top of Dead Indian Pass.
Shoshone plans to burn approximately 100 acres of mostly sage and some timber.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.