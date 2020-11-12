With Park County Commissioner Chairman Joe Tilden testing positive for COVID-19, the commissioners will be meeting virtually at their next meeting Tuesday.
Tilden received the test and results Thursday, but believes he was exposed to the virus on Halloween, Oct. 31. He did not start feeling symptoms until Wednesday, but as of Thursday felt "just achy."
"I was surprised it took that long," he said.
Although it is rare, it can take up to 14 days for COVID-19 symptoms to appear.
Tilden said the rest of the commissioners and select officials who came close to him will be taking a 14-day quarantine, per recommendation from Park County Health Officer Dr. Aaron Billin. Since Tilden has tested positive, he must stay in isolation for 10 days.
Tilden said no other commissioners are experiencing symptoms at this time.
Those in attendance at the commissioner's meeting Tuesday are advised to monitor themselves for symptoms.
The distance from the commissioners to the speaking table is six feet, which means a viral disease could be contracted by anyone who spoke at the meeting.
Although there was about 20 members of the public who attended and spoke on Tuesday, only three county employees spoke from the table: Sheriff Scott Steward, Park County Planning and Zoning Director Joy Hill, and Planning and Zoning staff member Kim Dillivan.
Park County Clerk Colleen Renner also sits in close proximity to the commissioners and sits closest to Tilden.
Tilden said Park County Attorney Bryan Skoric has told him holding their meeting virtually should not impede their ability to hold public hearings.
Recent surge
On Thursday, more than 50 vehicles lined up for drive thru testing at the Stampede Rodeo Grounds.
"When we've got that many, we've got a serious problem," Tilden said.
Also on Thursday, Wyoming's county health officers, the Wyoming Medical Society and Wyoming Hospital Association sent a letter to Governor Mark Gordon requesting a statewide mask mandate, similar to the county mandates already in place in Teton and Laramie.
"We understand that there is a mechanism for each county to individually mandate a mask ordinance," the letter reads. "However, this would take considerably more time and would likely be less consistently achieved. We feel that a statewide mandate sends a more powerful and effective message in a more timely manner."
In October, the White House Task Force recommended increased caution and continued face mask wearing for 10 Wyoming counties. Park County was one of these counties considered in the "red zone" by the Task Force.
The Task Force has placed Wyoming at fifth in the country for infection rates per capita, with 101 new cases per 100,000 people. It is in the orange zone for test positivity at 8%-10%, 23rd highest in the nation. As of Wednesday, Park County had 362 active cases and 36 new cases in the last 24 hours according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
"With the recent dramatic increase in cases and hospitalizations, expedited implementation is paramount," the letter reads. "In addition, if we can slow the spread of COVID-19 we can hopefully also prevent another lockdown and speed our economic recovery."
Tilden said he would have "no problem" with a mask mandate, but questions its' enforceability.
"In Wyoming if you ask somebody to do something they'll probably do it, but if you force them they probably won't do it just to spite you," he said.
Although Laramie County has a mask mandate, its' district attorney said she will not prosecute people that violate the order.
(2) comments
No mask, no tyranny.
Know mask, know tyranny.
Per the CDC, 99.97% of us will survive a bout with covid.
N-95 masks have holes 60 times larger than the tiny virus. Cloth masks have holes hundreds of times larger than the virus. Do the math.
70% of all people who catch covid say they regularly wear a mask.
If you hide from a virus long enough, you might trade a mere illness for actual death by depression, suicide, untreated medical issues, drug abuse, domestic abuse, financial destitution or boredom. Good plan, that hiding.
With all due respect, leaders should do more than just parrot the shallow advice they're told.
Here are 11 words that are more helpful than all the covid advice published in the Cody Enterprise in the past nine months:
Research taking vitamin D and zinc to strengthen your immune system.
You "leaders" might look into that.
Get out of your controlled information bubbles and do some real research. You only know what they tell you. Omission is the biggest lie. You look like followers to those of us who have done this research.
Joe is right about one aspect of masks. Informed citizens will not wear a mask if ordered to. Montana and Wyoming offer a medical exemption for a good reason. Extended mask-wearing causes severe medical problems -- including bacterial pneumonia and wait for it -- brain damage.
It's a sweet irony that mask-wearing damages the very cognitive ability to determine that wearing a mask is useless.
I wish Joe a speedy recovery.
Karma.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.