Old Gardiner Road Improvement
Buy Now

Construction crews are underway in working to improve the Old Gardiner Road, and also recently started work on the Northeast Entrance road. 

 NPS / Jacob W. Frank

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS – Major construction repairs began Tuesday as contractors started work on all damaged sections of the park’s Northeast Entrance Road near Cooke City/Silver Gate. This requires alterations to the closures on the road.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.