A former detention deputy, Cody police officer and state DCI agent hopes to become the next Park County Sheriff.
Darrell Steward announced his candidacy Wednesday. He’s the older brother of current sheriff Scott Steward, who is leaving after five terms to run for county commissioner.
“He’s very encouraging, very supportive,” Darrell Steward said of Scott.
Darrell Steward has already submitted his retirement request to the Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation, and his last day there will be May 11.
“I’m looking at taking the experience I have now and help the deputies, hopefully aid them,” he said. “I started at the sheriff’s office in ’87, it’d be kind of cool to finish in it.”
Steward said he also agreed with his younger brother’s statement that “it’s a young man’s game,” but said that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have plenty of experience he can use to teach the department’s younger deputies.
With his extensive knowledge working with DCI on drug cases and other major criminal cases, Steward said he can help deputies with investigations, such as how to best request search warrants and collect phone records.
“As a normal deputy, you’re not subjected to the type of investigative work,” he said. “I can help with that.”
Steward said he wants to work for both those he hopes to have under him as well as the community at large.
“I am a conservative Republican and a lifelong resident of Park County,” he said in a news release.
He and his wife Lynn have been married more than 30 years and have two sons, Monte (Cassidy) and Clint (Shakira), who live in Park County as well.
He has served as a Park County Detention Deputy (1987-1988), Cody Police Officer/Detective (1988-2003) and Special Agent for the State of Wyoming (2003-2022). In addition to his police duties, he was a Cody volunteer firefighter (1988-2003), where he held a certification as an Arson Investigator and Firefighter II.
“If elected, I will use my 35 years of investigative experience and over 2,500 hours of training to further benefit the people of Park County and the dedicated men and women of the Park County Sheriff’s Department,” he said. “I will treat the citizens of Park County with dignity and respect, while at the same time being tough on crime. I commit to leading the Park County Sheriff’s Department in continuing to bring exceptional law enforcement services to the citizens of Park County.
“My goal is to keep Park County one of the best places to live and raise a family.”
(4) comments
Trustworthy? Yes
Reliable? Yes
Lifelong resident? Yes
Put his life on the line in his capacity as a veteran law enforcement officer? Yes
Is Jerry in need of bifocals to improve his optics? Yes
Two soon to be retiring long time govt payroll people, now want to continue on with new govt payroll careers? If they want to continue working, then can't they consider the private sector? I don't get the warm n ' fuzzies over this one
Ok, you have the brother of the current sheriff who now wants to be sheriff. You have a current sheriff that is married to the ex wife of a current commissioner. The current sheriff and current wife (stay with me here, ex wife of a current commish) live in a home still owned by the current commissioner and his ex wife. Current sheriff want to run for county commissioner. I'm not suggesting in anyway that the retiring dci, retiring sheriff, current commish and this wife (current & ex) are in any way bad folks. But, here we are, dealing with the typical Park County incestuous relationships that really aren't good in the long term for the citizens. Nepotism, conflict of interest, etc., can wittingly and sometimes honestly unwittingly) situations come about. Optically, you need to look at these scenarios through a jaundiced eye, but, legally, nothing wrong with these people running and holding leadership and elected positions, but there's a whole lot more to this County then a few family lines and maybe it's just time to break the mold. Again, the same ole' same ole' and the optics aren't quite up to snuff
Jerry......what we as Park County citizens are dealing with are very fine and wonderful people who "want" to make our little area of the world a better place. And they have done a exemplary job of it. We should be only so lucky they want to do such a demanding job for Park County. I couldn't think of anybody with better credentials.
