Public urged to heed warning signs at grizzly capture sites
As part of ongoing efforts to monitor the population of grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will conduct capture operations in areas of northwest Wyoming beginning this spring and continuing through early fall.
G&F biologists will conduct grizzly bear trapping operations in both the front and back country, according to a department press release. All areas where captures are conducted will have major access points marked with warning signs, as well as area closure signs in the direct vicinity of capture sites.
It is critical that all members of the public heed these signs. When captured, animals are marked, released on site, and monitored in accordance with guidelines developed jointly by the G&F and the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team.
The annual monitoring of this population is vital to the ongoing management and conservation of grizzly bears in Wyoming. Information obtained through these efforts is used to assess the status and health of grizzly bears in the ecosystem and provides insight into population dynamics critical to demonstrate the continued recovery and conservation of grizzly bears.
For more information about the capture efforts, call G&F’s Lander regional office at (307) 332-2688.
AIS check station opens Thursday
An aquatic invasive species check station will open at the new Wyoming Game and Fish Department Regional office in Cody on May 18.
The AIS check station at the new building will replace the one previously located on WYO 120 north of Cody near the turnoff to Newton Lakes.
Beginning May 18, vehicles towing watercraft traveling south on WYO 120 towards Cody will be required to stop for boat inspections at the G&F Cody Regional office.
Hours of operation will be 7:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Thursday through Sunday throughout the summer. The regional office is located at 2 Tilden Trail; the inspection office is on the north side of the building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.