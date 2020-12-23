Park County’s employees will get a slightly longer holiday break than anticipated.
The commissioners voted 3-2 to approve giving the employees all of Christmas Eve off. Prior to the decision and in most years, the county only gives its employees a half day off on Dec. 24.
Commissioners Dossie Overfield, Jake Fulkerson and Joe Tilden voted for the measure, while commissioners Lee Livingston and Lloyd Thiel voted against it.
“I don’t support it,” Thiel said. “There’s a lot of people unemployed right now. They would love to have an opportunity to work.”
Park County’s employment rate was at 4.2% in the most recent report from October, a 0.6% increase over 2019.
The decision will cost the county money, although not a substantial amount. This will come from sheriff’s office employees, who still must work their Christmas Eve shifts for the safety of the public. These individuals will now receive overtime pay for all of Thursday, an allocation not previously budgeted by the county.
“It’s been a trying year,” said Park County Clerk Colleen Renner. “It really has been for the community as a whole, not just the courthouse.”
Overfield presented the proposal to the commissioners at their meeting Dec. 15, after an employee brought the request to her attention.
“I look at it as a morale situation for the employees, a bit of a perk,” she said.
The county’s 181 employees were not given across-the-board raises this year, but certain employees and elected officials did receive a one-time bonus, along with more than $34,000 in commissioner-approved permanent merit raises for eight employees from six different departments.
“I think it’s great for the employees,” said Park County District Court Clerk Patra Lindenthal, “in light of the fact most didn’t get a raise.”
COVID-19 concerns dominated life at the courthouse this year.
It was also closed to the general public from March 20-April 7 and plexiglass panels were installed in the district court, treasurer’s, and clerk’s offices. In November, it was stipulated by a public health order that all government employees must wear face masks.
Renner said she sees the commissioners’ decision as a mixed bag however, as it sets a precedent for employee expectations moving forward. Since Christmas falls on a Saturday next year, the employees get Friday off to represent the holiday day, but are not scheduled to get all of Thursday off as well.
The county employee manual states employees are to work a half day the day before Christmas, although there has been at least one Christmas Eve in the past that was granted off.
In one instance, when a Christmas fell on a Tuesday, Renner said the county gave its employees the Monday before off.
“The building doesn’t even get fully heated,” Renner said with a laugh.
Fulkerson said although he supported the day-off move, it was a tough decision.
“There’s a lot of pros in allowing a half-day,” he said. “It’s been an absolutely extraordinary year for everybody.”
