Veterans of any age who are enrolled in VA health care at the Cody VA Clinic are invited to contact the VA scheduling team to share their interest in receiving a COVID-19 vaccination.
While priority is still given to those 65 and older, appointment availability is increasing with the arrival of additional vaccine shipments.
A vaccination clinic is scheduled for Tuesday, March 23, and appointments are currently available. The number to schedule an appointment is 587-4015 extension 1803. Call between 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
