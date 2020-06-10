Last week, lawmakers in the state capital let the Wyoming Community Development Authority use federal coronavirus relief money for housing.
WCDA created the Wyoming Emergency Housing Assistance Program (WEHAP) to help distribute funds designed to keep people in their homes.
Those who qualify can get assistance paying their rent or mortgages, up to $2,000 per month, and can apply for help with past due payments from April and May of 2020 as well. The assistance must be renewed monthly.
To be eligible for the program, you must have experienced at least one of these things: job loss, reduction in compensation or closure of place of employment. WCDA also says that you may qualify for the program if you left work to care for a home-bound child, had to be quarantined after being diagnosed with the virus, or were required to be quarantined by government officials or medical professionals.
The WEHAP funds can be used to stay in or get housing and cover rent, security deposits, mortgage payments, and/or hazard insurance assistance. Mortgages already in forbearance are not covered.
Any payments made through WEHAP will go directly to landlords, property owners, loan servicers, or insurance companies.
The program went live on June 4. For more information, visit wyomingcda.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.