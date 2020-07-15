Cody schools will look a little differently this fall. How different is still being decided.
New guidance from the state department of education called Smart Start gives district requirements and recommendations for opening in the fall that account for a variety of situations. The trouble is, it’s still not clear what the situation will be come August.
Superintendent Peg Monteith said the district wouldn’t know what was going on until mid-August, around the time the teachers are coming back to school. Too many things could change in that time.
One of the things still up in the air is when the kids will actually come back to school.
The Park 6 School Board is currently considering a change in the schedule that would push the start date for kids back to Aug. 31 from Aug. 25 so teachers can get additional training in the beginning of the year on a new learning management system, which they will use to send out homework and lessons if the district has to close down again.
The board is planning to vote July 21 on the start date, Monteith said.
One way the district could close is through what Monteith called “rolling closures,” if a student or staff member contracts COVID-19. If that happens, exposed students and staff may be put in a 14-day quarantine and the building may close for a week to be thoroughly sanitized.
Even with the looming threat of rolling closures, Monteith said that many teachers are looking forward to coming back.
“The majority of teachers that I’ve heard from want to get back into the classroom,” Monteith said. “They love to be with the kids and have that interaction.”
The state guidelines for reopening schools in the fall offer three distinct possibilities or tiers.
Tier I is a largely normal reopening, with increased social distancing, sanitization, and possibly the use of masks by students. Monteith said that’s where the Cody district is now and what they’re hoping for this fall.
Tier II is a hybrid model that would include the rolling closures and some home instruction. That may happen if the pandemic continues to spread in Cody or if there are any infections in the district.
Tier III is total closure and moving fully to remote education for a period of time. It isn’t yet clear what would prompt the move to Tier III, or how districts could move up a tier. Those movements will be tied to local health conditions and local health orders.
Nothing has been finalized in the Park 6 reopening plan. Monteith said she is working with every department in the district to ensure that a Tier I opening can happen and the requirements of the state are met. A final plan must be submitted to the state by Aug. 3.
