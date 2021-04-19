Wintry conditions on Thursday morning caused a small amount of mayhem when a school bus and a car collided on Big Horn Avenue.
Ice in the turn lane on Big Horn caused the driver of a maroon Ford sedan to spin their tires as they tried to make their way onto Blackburn Avenue, said Cody Police Lt. Jason Stafford.
The car got just enough traction to send the vehicle in front of a school bus traveling eastbound. The bus could not stop in time and hit the car, but no one was hurt in the crash.
The sedan driver was cited for failure to yield the right-of-way, Stafford said.
