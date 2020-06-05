The Cody Stampede Board announced Friday afternoon that it will be holding the Cody Stampede Rodeo July 1-4 as scheduled.
"Making plans to hold our 101st Annual Stampede Rodeo has been an ongoing and complicated process," the board said in a statement. "Our board has been meeting for months trying to assess the best available options for producing a professional rodeo under the change in circumstances created by the coronavirus pandemic."
As part of the July 1-4 rodeo for the first time in the Stampede Rodeo there will be an additional professional women’s event – breakaway roping. This will be in addition to barrel racing. However due to financial considerations, the Xtreme Bulls and Bullfighters Only event will not be held this year.
"No decision is ever made without carefully assessing the financial interests of our organization and making necessary adjustments due to limitations on the number of fans we are allowed to have," the board said. "As always, our goal is to showcase the best rodeo possible over our Independence Day celebration."
Every Stampede performance will feature seven-time Clown/Barrelman of the Year, Justin Rumford; 10-time PRCA Bullfighter of the Year Dusty Tuckness; Stock Contractor of the Year Frontier Rodeo; four-time Announcer of the Year, Boyd Polhamus and Specialty Act Haley Proctor.
The amount of available tickets for purchase will be limited due to the restrictions set forth by the State’s exemption request currently in effect, or as otherwise adjusted by the Wyoming Department of Health. Tickets for the Stampede will go on sale on June 8.
Nite Rodeo begins June 20
Cody Nite Rodeo stock contractor Maury Tate of Mo Betta said he’s ready to start June 20 for opening night, and expects no problems getting enough cowboys to compete.
Gates open at 7 p.m. and the rodeo starts at 8.
“I don’t think getting the contestants will be the problem,” he said. “The problem is trying to manage it and have the stock to start off with that many.”
He said spectators won’t see a difference, except for the fact there will be fewer of them than normal with capacity capped at 600 people per the state health officer.
Gov. Mark Gordon said Thursday at his press conference he was pleased to see the Nite Rodeo get the go-ahead.
President Mike Darby and director Marc Thompson of the Cody Stampede Board said there will be announcements as well advising people of the need to give other families space to maintain social distancing.
And all of the more-than-5,000 seats will be available.
Maury said an issue he’s had is getting employees to help with the rodeo. One bullfighter couldn’t leave his home in Australia to come.
He said the restrictions on spectators changes a lot of what he tries to do as stock contractor.
“This is new territory for everyone,” he said. “For 15 years we go everyday, hustling, trying to promote. It’s going to be different this year because we can only get so many people there. Hopefully things loosen up, we can get more.”
Tickets can be purchased at codystampederodeo.com/p/tickets.
Due to a limited capacity people are asked to purchase early to ensure seating. And the availability of season passes will be announced.
