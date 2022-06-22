As the director of Ballard Funeral Home since 2010, Cody Gortmaker said he wants to continue to serve the community he loves deeply by becoming the next coroner.
“As the community’s death-care expert, it takes a certain kind of person that can handle the tragedy of a scene like that with strength and also be delicate enough to interact with the family,” he said. “In the last 12 years I have compassionately served thousands of families through their difficult times of loss. I also have a very close professional relationship with current coroner Tim Power and have closely assisted him with his Vital Record filings for 12 years.”
He said his decision to run was cemented in church recently. The pastor gave a sermon on Romans 12, which focuses on humble service and using the different gifts people have been given.
“This scripture gave me a calming peace and clarity that it is important for me to run for coroner,” Gortmaker said. “God has put certain tools in my metaphorical toolbox that very few people have. I have spent my entire adult life in steadfast funeral service, responding to death-care related calls 24/7/365.”
Gortmaker added that he has close relationships with law enforcement officials, doctors, nurses, clergy and other community members that are necessary to serve as coroner and has been endorsed by the Park County Sheriff’s Office.
Before coming to Cody he was an apprentice while taking mortuary science classes at Black Hills State University and Arapahoe College.
“I was in college studying business when my uncle passed away and we had friends who owned a funeral home,” Gortmaker said. “When we went in for arrangements, they had an old-style funeral home where you live upstairs and worked downstairs and he offered to let me live in the little apartment upstairs for free if I helped him mow the grass and clean the toilets and stuff like. Before I knew it, he was calling me to help with calls at 2 in the morning. So I switched my major to mortuary science.”
He also briefly served as deputy coroner in Meade County, S.D., before moving to Cody.
Gortmaker and his wife Layna are expecting a daughter in July. He also has an 8-year-old son.
Gortmaker said one of the issues that will be facing the coroner’s office is the retirement of the current forensic pathologist, Dr. Thomas Bennett, who lives in Basin.
“There’s really no clear vision of what’s going happen at that point,” he said. “I know the state is talking about creating a centralized office in Casper where autopsies would be available. That would create a number of issues.”
Those include longer drive times, delays due to weather and how busy the centralized office would be on any give day.
“I’m working really closely with the commissioners and the state on determining what to do once Dr. Bennett retires,” he said.
