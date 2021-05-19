When Sterling Fenwick got the call last year to help the nation fight the COVID-19 pandemic, he didn’t exactly have a lot of time to prepare. After being told to stand down, the first lieutenant in the U.S. Army Reserve and physician’s assistant at Cody Regional Health unpacked his things, only for another to call to come.
He would leave Monday for Texas, part of a task force the Army was forming to fight the pandemic. The call came in on a Friday. In the span of two days, Fenwick had to make the arrangements to leave.
“This was the first time I’ve been mobilized,” Fenwick said. “My family was going to be left alone for longer than I’ve ever been away.”
As it turned out, he had nothing to worry about. Fenwick was a relatively new member of the CRH crew at the time but they still treated him like family. Supervisors checked in every week. People in the office checked in with his wife. It helped him get through the deployment, knowing that people in a town he had moved to just a few months prior to shipping out were still supporting him, even if he was 1,000 miles away.
Fenwick said anyone in the office could have been nominated for the Patriot Award, a recognition by the Department of Defense for outstanding support provided to a service member by an employer, though only supervisors could be nominated. Three people, Andrea McKay, Dr. Chris Rice and Deb Viig received the award. Their support helped Fenwick feel like he was valued in his job.
“It meant that I could worry less,” Fenwick said. “It felt like I had home here, with this job. With other jobs, I was just a number. I wasn’t a person. I was disposable … Deb (Viig) said out there, ‘You’re part of the family.’ I really do feel like that here.”
