City residents who use raw water are asked to close their valves by Sunday to prepare for the start of raw water service Monday.
The watering schedule is:
• Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday for odd-numbered addresses.
• Wednesday, Friday and Sunday for even-numbered addresses.
Monday is a non-watering day for all.
Yard waste roll-outs
The 2022 season for designated yard waste rollouts starts May 5 and runs through Oct. 27. All rollouts will be emptied Thursdays. Rollouts must be out by 7 a.m.
