Cody has been recognized as one of Wyoming’s safest cities, according to SafeWise, a site that collects crime-related statistics and data to rank the safety of cities across the country.

Chas McClain

Yep, a community of safe citizens but with our police department.......well, not so much. Blue thuggery is alive and well here......in Cody, cops like to yank teenagers out of cars and the supposed good guy cops......well, they just stand around and watch. Safe people here but regarding law enforcement........not so much

