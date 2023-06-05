A staffing incentive policy intended to curb Cody Regional Health’s reliance on traveling nurses has been approved by the West Park Hospital board.
CRH Human Resources Manager Richard Smith said he was hopeful the new policy would be the first step toward addressing the traveler issue.
“What we’d love to do is post that need (internally) so employees can elect to fill that contract … so we wouldn’t have to renew a particular traveler in a particular setting,” he said. “We’d love to see that 13 weeks (a typical traveler contract) picked up through the bonus program, so we don’t have to call a traveler.”
Chief Financial Officer Hannah McRae agreed, noting that the hospital was aiming to cut its traveler agency expenses in half over the next two years.
The policy approved by the board on May 31 was created as a result of an organization-wide “Rapid Improvement Event,” Smith said. Rapid Improvement Events are convened by the hospital to address “a particularly complex issue that might be multifaceted and touches multiple different departments,” he said.
Employees from across the organization met regularly for seven weeks to discuss the issue and develop the new policy, Smith said.
The problem
Smith said there were three primary reasons the hospital wants to reduce its dependence on travelers. One of those reasons is financial.
“We budget over $4 million a year for travelers,” he said. “It’s become part and parcel to what we do, and most hospitals are in that unfortunate position … But this year, we are about $1.5 million ahead of what we spent on travelers last year at this same time … So that was one of our challenges.”
Another reason to reduce dependence on travelers is patient safety, Smith said.
“When you have travelers who don’t know our processes and don’t know our culture and don’t know our community and don’t know our patients … that’s a patient safety issue,” he said. “It’s also a patient satisfaction issue.”
Employee satisfaction -– or lack of it –- is another motivator for the shift, Smith said.
“It’s a huge dissatisfaction for our employees when they’re working side by side with someone who’s come in from outside our community and is making three times what they’re making to do the exact same job,” he said. “It’s definitely a problem.”
The policy
The new staffing incentive policy “answers the question of ‘how do we incentivize our own staff to pick up these shifts’ (that are currently covered by travelers),” said Barb Mullaney, CRH Acute Care Unit director.
The policy, which replaces Cody Regional Health’s current double time and premium pay policies, prioritizes extending contracts for extra shifts to existing employees before going outside of the organization to traveling nurses, she said.
Employees would be paid on a grade system and receive significantly more than their average rates to take the extra shifts, Mullaney said.
The new policy is similar to the premium pay policy it replaces, with the exception that it is not open only to full-time staffers. Part-time and per-diem workers will also qualify to take the extra shifts under the new changes.
“We really do have a pool of part-time and per-diems that have the capacity and desire (to fill these shifts) that weren’t even able to receive these incentives (under the previous policy),” McRae said.
The policy was approved unanimously by the hospital board.
“I think it’s really good,” board member Kelly Simone said. “I think that, by including per diem and part-time, you will get some traction.”
The hospital plans to reconvene its Rapid Improvement Event in six months to determine how the new policy is working, and what additional policies, if any, are needed to further address the issue, McRae said.
While the staffing incentive policy was the primary outcome of the Rapid Improvement Event group’s work, they also made minor changes to an existing “call-in pay” policy, including increasing the pay rate for employees called in on weekends and holidays to 1.75 times their regular pay, Mullaney said. The call-in pay rate for all other shifts will remain 1.5 times an employee’s regular pay.
The revised “call-in pay” policy was also approved by the hospital board on May 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.