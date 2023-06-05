06012023-travelers-SD1.jpg
Buy Now

Barb Mullaney, director of the acute care unit at Cody Regional Health, speaks during a May 31 meeting of the West Park Hospital District board.

 Stephen Dow

A staffing incentive policy intended to curb Cody Regional Health’s reliance on traveling nurses has been approved by the West Park Hospital board.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.