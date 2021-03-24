Up to 20 Cody sports and activities could be on the chopping block as the school board grapples with state funding cuts.
“We’ve had every sport and activity and done amazingly well with that,” said superintendent Peg Monteith. “But we can’t look at instruction and academics without also looking at activities.”
The district budget committee tasked activities director Tony Hult with finding ways to reduce the activities budget by as much as 25%. Hult’s initial recommendations, which board chair Brandi Nelson stressed were in no way final decisions, slashed the budget in 5% increments. Depending on which legislation passes, even a 25% activities budget drop would be as little as 8% of what would need to be cut for the district as whole.
As is often the case throughout Wyoming, the Cody School District spends more on its activities department than the state pays for, causing the district to dip into its general fund budget to make up the difference. For the 2020-2021 school year, the district spent nearly $209,000 over what the state paid to provide every activity the WHSAA offers for its students. It is not yet clear what the state activities budget will be for the next year, but it is likely to be lower than the current amount.
Hult is looking at other ways to save money, including by asking the Shoshone Recreation District to pay for field and pool rentals, as well as to maintain the football helmet supply. Ultimately, the largest savings will come from cutting activities, including sports. While the document the trustees received is an early draft, Hult did have a method for making recommendations on what to cut.
“You have some sports that are core sports that all schools in the state have, from small schools to big schools, so we tried to leave those alone as much as we could,” Hult said. “[I tried] to look at other sports that kids could have an opportunity with at the community level if not the high school level.”
For non-athletic activities in this first round of recommendations, Hult said he was less picky in his evaluations and was simply trying to reach the required amount to cut as many programs have similar costs. Depending on which level of cut is ultimately decided upon, Hult said his next recommendations would be based on things like participation numbers and the amount of time spent in each activity.
In addition to cutting programs, vice chair Stefanie Bell said the district was also looking at cutting coaching salaries, ways to share activities costs with Powell and considering changes to the costs to parents to have their children participate.
“You’ll see on here not only activity fees but gate fees,” Bell said. “The time is over when those things are not going to be used to support programs.”
The importance of activities to the community is not lost on Nelson, and she encouraged those worried about activities not only to contact the board and have their voices heard there but to contact their state legislators as well.
“The magnitude of our activities indicates the passion for it in our community, it indicates historically how they have been supported,” she said. “If this freaks you out, it’s freaking us out, too.”
