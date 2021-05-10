Cody residents could have cleaner raw water, more opportunities to hook up to the system and better pipes below as part of a master plan prepared by Engineering Associates after a grant-funded study.
The upgrades would, however, come with higher rates to offset many millions of dollars worth of work.
“We would work on a proposal with city council, have structured rates appropriate for Cody residents,” engineer Travis Conklin said.
The proposed maintenance and upgrades to the raw water system would cost $7 million, while engineers estimate the price for needed maintenance and repairs to the treated water system at $25 million to $30 million over 10 years.
Wednesday afternoon the city and Engineering Associates hosted an open house at the Cody Auditorium as part of the process to prepare the master plan.
It was the second chance for public input after a fall survey. Public Works Director Philip Bowman said around 150 people answered at that point and many talked about the detritus that works its way through the pipes into people’s yards.
Conklin said the proposal for a filtration system is a nod to that issue. The system would catch particles smaller than a grain of sand.
It would be more than enough to catch the seeds, fish parts and other particles he said people have spent lots of money trying to clean from their yards.
The raw water system pulls water directly from Beck Lake and New Cody Reservoir.
The raw water plan also includes an expansion of pipes to allow more people around East Sheridan to tap into raw water.
Most of the costs, however, are tied to simple maintenance and primarily the replacement of decades-old raw and treated water pipes.
Engineer Cody Schatz said they’ve already mapped the roughly 100 miles of water pipes around the city and determined the pipes most in need of repair. Some of these old metal pipes were heavily corroded, and a handful of pictures placed alongside maps around the auditorium attested to that fact.
Shatz said there’s also a need to meet code requirements for fire hydrants. The smallest pipes allowed are 8 inches in diameter, while many of the pipes in the ground are 4 inches.
Some replacement work has already been done, including the water tank on Beacon Hill and around the downtown roadwork project. But there are many miles of old pipes still in need of replacement.
Conklin said the cost is around $300 per square foot of pipe or $140 million in total.
“Even if you expand that out to 70 years before replacing pipes, that comes out to $2 million per year and we’re not sending close to that,” he said.
Conklin said he hopes people see the need to pay a little more to address these issues.
