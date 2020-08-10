With COVID-19 hanging around, the Cody Enterprise talked with ER doctor Andrew Hoene of Cody Regional Health about the symptoms and what people can do to protect themselves.
The following interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.
Cody Enterprise: What are the symptoms of coronavirus?
Dr. Andrew Hoene: COVID-19 has a wide range of possible symptoms. The incubation period after exposure is typically 4-5 days but may be as long as up to 14 days. Common symptoms include:
• Cough – 50 percent
• Fever (subjective or higher than 100.4°F/38°C) – 43 percent
• Body aches – 36 percent
• Headache – 34 percent
• Shortness of breath – 29 percent
• Sore throat – 20 percent
• Diarrhea – 19 percent
• Nausea/vomiting – 12 percent
• Loss of smell or taste, abdominal pain and rhinorrhea (runny nose) – 10 percent each
CE: How do they differ from the flu or the common cold?
AH: In the majority of cases, the symptoms of COVID-19 are very similar in both spectrum and severity of what could be experienced from the common cold to a more significant influenza. Studies have shown that about 80% of cases will have mild, moderate or even asymptomatic courses. Around 20% will have severe disease requiring hospitalization, with about 5% having critical disease requiring ICU care.
In the initial course of illness, most cases will appear fairly similar in severity with just mild symptoms for the first several days. The majority of cases will be on the road to recovery after this, with a minority of cases experiencing persistent, lingering symptoms. Unfortunately, severe symptoms and other complications that may require hospitalization typically do not present until after 5-7 days of illness.
This can make it difficult to predict exactly which cases will go on to develop severe or critical disease, especially if the diagnosis were made early in the course of illness. Studies have shown that the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions are at increased risk of developing severe disease or complications.
Some of these conditions include:
• Cardiovascular disease
• Diabetes
• High blood pressure
• Chronic lung disease
• Cancer
• Chronic kidney disease
• Obesity
• Smoking
For the roughly 20% or so of cases that go on to develop severe or critical disease, the range of complications is quite different from what you might expect to experience from the common cold or influenza. Acute respiratory distress syndrome, respiratory failure, and secondary bacterial pneumonia are all common complications of severe and critical COVID-19 cases. While these can be seen with severe influenza, they are much more likely to occur with COVID-19.
Also due to the potentially severe inflammatory response and the derangement of the blood clotting balance in the body, complications such as acute heart failure, acute kidney failure, stroke, pulmonary embolism, and liver injury are frequently being seen. These complications would be exceedingly rare for the common cold or influenza, even in its most severe forms.
CE: What are the treatments that are available right now?
AH: Unfortunately, there are still no highly effective proven treatments for COVID-19 other than good supportive care. With severe cases or worse, patients will often have low oxygen levels, and they can be admitted to the hospital for various levels of oxygen supplementation. For those patients that need to be admitted for oxygen therapy, there have been some studies showing mild benefit from treatment with Remdesivir and Dexamethasone.
However, these benefits are mild, and these drugs are, unfortunately, not a cure. Remdesivir has only been shown to possibly shorten the duration of illness by a few days, and only for those who require admission for low-level oxygen therapy. Dexamethasone, which has actually been the more promising of the two drugs, has only been shown to slightly decrease mortality for those requiring hospitalization for oxygen therapy. Neither drug has shown benefit for patients that do not require hospitalization for oxygen therapy.
If a patient develops any of the other aforementioned complications, then those would be managed accordingly without necessarily any specific changes based on the presence of COVID-19.
CE: What should people do if they think they have it? How can people find out if they have it?
AH: If you suspect that either you have symptoms of COVID-19 or that you may have had significant exposure risk, you should begin to self-isolate and pursue testing. If you are asymptomatic, or just mildly symptomatic and only want testing, then we offer drive -thru testing at minimal cost Monday-Friday.
If you have mild or moderate symptoms and want to be evaluated by a provider, then you can be seen at our Walk-in Clinic. If you feel that your symptoms are more moderate to severe and that you need to be evaluated for possible inpatient admission to the hospital, you should be seen in the Emergency Department.
This can understandably be a bit of a difficult decision process to navigate, so you can always call our Call Center at (307) 578-2000 to help you through the process.
If you have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or have symptoms consistent with it, but you do not require hospitalization, then you should manage the illness similar to influenza or the common cold.
Stay hydrated, and use Tylenol to reduce fevers, aches, and pains. Other NSAIDs such as Motrin/Advil/Ibuprofen appear to be safe as well if you need another agent secondary to Tylenol.
If you have experienced relief in the past using vitamin C, zinc, or other remedies for your viral infections, these would be safe to try for COVID-19 as well, though studies have not shown any benefit.
It is imperative that you remember to monitor your symptoms closely, as we do not tend to see severe disease or complications until several days of illness. While you may have not met admission criteria on your first evaluation, this is a dynamic illness that can progress suddenly and unexpectedly.
If you are having any ongoing or progressive issues, you can always come back to the Emergency Department for a repeat evaluation, or call the Respiratory Triage Line for additional advice.
If you have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or have symptoms consistent with it, regardless of test results, it is important that you self-isolate to prevent the spread to others. Currently we recommend self-isolation until a minimum of both 10 days since symptoms began, and 3 days since symptoms have resolved.
Given that testing for COVID-19 is still imperfect, we recommend that you continue to self-isolate until any respiratory symptoms resolve, even if you had a negative COVID-19 test.
CE: What can people do to keep themselves safe?
AH: The best way to stay safe regarding your personal health is to limit unnecessary exposures, wash your hands frequently, and wear a mask whenever you expect to be within 6 feet of another individual.
The primary reason to wear a mask is to reduce the spread of the virus from asymptomatic or presymptomatic individuals to others in our community. There is likely some degree of protective benefit to yourself by wearing a mask, even if that benefit is small. However, the primary focus is to protect our community. While you may be in a low risk category, the next person you encounter may not be so lucky.
By protecting our community, you are inherently protecting your family, your friends, our economy and potentially your own livelihood. Our local government, public health department and healthcare systems have been fighting to keep our unique community going as effectively and safely as possible amidst difficult circumstances. We continue to learn more about how to fight and manage this pandemic each day, but there are many answers we still do not have.
We all want the same things – to see our community safe, healthy, and prosperous. As we are all in this pandemic together, it is best that we fight together. And that means that we do our best to protect both ourselves and our community.
