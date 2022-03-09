All full and part-time Cody Regional Health staff, as well as providers, will be receiving bonuses worth 6% of their salaries in April as long as they commit to staying employed for a year.
It comes soon after the hospital also beefed up its signing bonuses to attract employees.
“I believe that we are so fortunate to have such a high caliber team at CRH,” West Park Hospital Board chair Graham Jackson said. “We have been concerned with the emotional toll these last few years have been on our team. We wanted a way to show how grateful we are to our team and how important each team member is to our future.”
The West Park Hospital board approved the retention package at last Wednesday night’s meeting. The money comes from the $1.6 million the hospital received recently in American Rescue Act funds.
CEO Doug McMillan said the average employee would receive roughly $3,000, with payouts ranging from $2,000 to $10,000.
“Our staff and providers are our greatest resource at CRH, so we put together a retention bonus,” he said. “It’s a great way to, number one, thank them for working during a difficult environment. And it’s a great way to encourage them to stay. We were really excited about it.”
The funds can be used for staff retention and recruitment, agency staff expenses, lost revenue and direct Covid capital expenditures. The funds must be used by Dec. 31.
McMillan said administration had been looking at how best to spend the federal funds since being made aware of the amount they would receive and pinpointed workforce as the biggest issue. Recently, he said, a combination of burnout and having other job prospects in other fields has made it tougher to hold onto employees.
“We are seeing an increased rate of turnover in healthcare across the country,” McMillan said. “Many healthcare professionals are burned out and choosing other professions and options based on the last two years.”
Separately, the hospital recently revised its signing-bonus incentives to stay competitive, as the hospital has also struggled to recruit staff. Those signing bonuses range from $2,000 to $15,000.
Retention helps avoid so much new hiring. To that end, administration put together a program whereby employees will sign a letter saying they commit to stay at the hospital at least a year. If they leave within six months, they would be required to return the whole bonus. If they leave between six months and a year later, they would be allowed to keep a prorated amount of the bonus.
“It’s just a nice way to thank them, say we really want you to stay,” McMillan said. “Here’s how we can show our appreciation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.