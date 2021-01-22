Henry 'Hank' H. R. Coe, 74, a longtime Wyoming senator with deep roots in Park County, died Thursday afternoon after a battle with pancreatic cancer.
His ex-wife Marty Coe confirmed he passed away at home with his family around him.
Although he was not diagnosed with cancer until November, the disease came on quickly for Coe.
"It's been tough, pretty tough," Marty Coe said.
Coe was first elected to the Wyoming Senate in 1988 and after 32 years of representing Cody and Park County, decided in March not to run again for his Senate seat.
He served as Senate Vice President, Majority Floor Leader and President. He had been Chair of the Senate Education Committee since 2003 until 2020. In addition to the Education Committee, Coe also chairs the Air Transportation Liaison Committee and is a member of the Senate Minerals, Business & Economic Development Committee, Select Committee on Capital Financing & Investments, Energy Council and Council of State Governments-West Education.
Prior to serving as Senator, he was a Park County commissioner from 1979-1987, serving as chairman in 1983, 1986, and 1987. He was also involved with many local civic organizations including the Cody Volunteer Fire Department, Buffalo Bill Center of the West and Yellowstone Regional Airport.
After being diagnosed, Coe still made every Education Committee meeting but one.
Marty Coe said there will likely be a small family funeral and a public celebration to honor Hank Coe in the future.
