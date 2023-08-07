Local nonprofit That Other Project is hosting an open house at Glendale Park on Aug. 16 from 6 to 8 p.m. so the community can learn about the group’s Active Transportation Plan for Cody.
“We need your help to create safe options for walking and biking in Cody,” an event flier said. “Come discover and be a part of Cody’s Active Transportation Plan.”
There will be free beer and free snacks along with free Silipint products, according to the event flier.
Raffle prizes and swag bags will be available during the event, one of the organizers, Janie Curtis, said.
Prizes include a new pair of running shoes from Sunlight Sports, a bike helmet, dog walking kit and other items, she said.
That Other Project formed approximately two years ago.
“We formed to increase pedestrian access and safety within the community,” Curtis said.
The group has been involved in several projects around town, including building a trailhead at Outlaw Trails and putting bike racks around town.
The group has also been involved in the crosswalk at Big Horn Avenue and Freedom Street, Curtis said.
“Now we’re working on creating a new active transportation plan for the City of Cody,” she added.
The nonprofit has hired HDR, an engineering firm out of Lander, which will work with local engineering firm, Engineering Associates, to complete the project, Curtis said.
“We’re hosting this open house to kind of engage the community and let people know what we’re doing and to ask for the community’s help over the next year of the process,” she added.
Tiffany Manion, another event organizer, said, “We would like everyone in the community to come. It’s not just for cyclists or just for runners. It is for everyone in the community, and we would like lots of community engagement to help develop the plan.”
The open house will introduce the public to the active transportation plan and explain why it’s beneficial to Cody, Curtis and Manion said.
Those who attend will also get a chance to meet the engineers who have been hired for the project, Curtis added.
“This is a multi-year project,” Manion said. “The plan will take at least a year to develop and then once the plan is in place and the city of Cody adopts it, that’s when the infrastructure part will start.”
That Other Project has been working “closely” with the city of Cody and are “confident” they will adopt it, Curtis added.
In the months following the open house, Curtis and Manion said there will be other ways for the community to provide their input on the project, including online forums, in-person meetings and an interactive map.
“This open house will be a way to get people engaged, let them know what’s going on and then letting them know that in October or November that’s when we’ll have a more formal way to collect input,” Curtis said.
For more information, visit the organization’s website at thatotherproject.org/.
