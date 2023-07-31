07272023-Baker-SD.jpg
Dr.Lenox Baker speaks to the West Park Hospital District Board on July 26. Baker, who has served on the board for 11 years, has announced his intention to step down midway through his third term.

After 11 years of service on the West Park Hospital District Board, Dr. Lenox Baker announced his impending departure from the board — midway through his third term — during the July 26 board meeting.

