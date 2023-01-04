The Yellowstone Regional Airport board will not have a city council member as a voting member for at least another year due to a failed city council motion to appoint recently elected council member Don F. Shreve Jr. to a three-year term on the board.
After Mayor Matt Hall called for a motion on the matter during the city council's Jan. 3 meeting, council member Shreve made the motion which was then seconded by Council President Andy Quick. All other council members subsequently voted against it.
Each council member made it clear that their “no” vote had nothing to do with Shreve or his serving on the airport board.
“I have nothing against Don or anybody else because I know he’d do an absolutely fabulous job on there,” council member Jerry Fritz said, explaining that he’d rather keep the current members on the board since they have the experience necessary to handle the CARES Act funds the airport has received.
“With all these funds that [the airport board] has been getting from Covid money, we should probably be looking at putting the same people back on [the board],” Fritz said. “I think we can survive [without a voting council member].”
According to the agenda minutes, one airport board position is currently open due to board member Paul Leroux’s term ending in December of last year.
The city council had met Dec. 6 to interview five candidates who applied for the position, one of whom was Leroux.
City council vice president Emily Swett took a similar position to Fritz’s.
“We have a unique situation in which we have CARES funds that we are working through and need to spend by a certain time period,” Swett said. “[And] I would support continuing on with the other members.”
But, she did suggest that the airport board would need a voting city council member eventually.
Recently elected council member Kelly Tamblyn also voted no on the motion.
“The monies that are being spent [on the airport board], we need experienced people to spend them,” she said.
Harold Musser, who serves on the airport board, requested city council follow through with a reappointment of Leroux to the airport board because he has the needed experience.
“He has a very good business background, and his expertise and experience is very high,” Musser said. “He is used to budgets, keeping expenditures in check and has a stellar reputation.”
Shreve told Musser and Leroux, who also attended the meeting, that the motion to appoint a council member to the board was not a slight against Leroux.
“The reason we’re even having this conversation has ... everything to do with city council having a voting voice on the board,” Shreve said. “I think it’s important for the City of Cody and its citizens that we have the voting city council member on the board.”
Hall agreed with Shreve.
“It started out in my tenure as having a council member on the YRA board, and I feel that should continue,” he said.
City council president Andy Quick suggested the council wait to appoint a voting council member until current board member’s terms run out.
YRA Board members Doug Johnston and Harold Musser’s terms are slated to end in December of this year, according to the City of Cody website.
“I do feel it is extremely important at some point to have a voting [city council] member,” he said. “[But] I feel we can ride out the remaining term and look at reappointing a city council person in a voting position later on.”
According to Swett and Fritz, space on the airport board may free up allowing a voting city council member to be appointed at a later date.
Along with YRA board seats becoming available in 12 months, Fritz said there is another member who will possibly be retiring next year as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.