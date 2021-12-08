Delta Airlines will no longer provide service to Yellowstone Regional Airport.
That was the announcement airport director Aaron Buck made Wednesday morning during the YRA board meeting, indicating there will be no direct flights from Cody to Salt Lake City this upcoming summer. He said he is optimistic Delta flights will return in 2023.
In 2021, there were a total of 5,363 passenger enplanements on Delta flights to YRA. To date, the airport has seen 34,871 enplanements this year after a strong November that showed a 74% increase from November 2020 and a 11.2% increase from 2019.
Bucky Hall, a YRA board member, said Delta has been facilitating the airport uninterupted for more than 20 years.
Delta ran flights 1-2 times daily from early May to early October at YRA this past summer, making up about 18-36% of the airport’s total flights.
Buck said he was delivered the news from SkyWest Airlines late last week. SkyWest is a regional airline that partners with Delta to service flights to YRA and other similarly-sized airports.
Buck said he tried to promote the recovering leisure travel market to Delta representatives, but was informed not enough business clientele travel to YRA, which provides Delta a better margin of profit returns than the leisure travel base of customers that travel to Cody.
He said there have been some early conversations with Alaska Airlines to provide direct flights to Seattle, but nothing substantial has been determined at this time. Buck said the airport could also reach out to United Airlines and see if that carrier would be interested in servicing larger airplanes to YRA.
“I think this would be welcomed by passengers,” Buck said.
Until recently, YRA could only serve the smaller and mostly outdated Bombardier CRJ 200s that only carry around 50 passengers. This past summer the airport spent $314,715 to purchase three pieces of ground equipment to facilitate 70-passenger Embraer E175s, and even planes as large as a Boeing 737, on its runway.
Hall said the airport is also still reaching out to Jackson Hole Airport to see if it can receive any of the flights that will be diverted from the airport while it is closed from April-June this spring due to construction.
“If you’re traveling to the Park (Yellowstone), would you rather come here or Idaho Falls?” Hall said. “It’s pretty easy (to answer), you’d rather come here.”
Hall said at an earlier meeting Delta had expressed a prior interest in bidding on the Federal Aviation Administration’s Essential Air Service Agreement to provide winter flights to Cody for 2022/23. Buck said that possibility is no longer alive.
Delta was the airport’s only year-round carrier from 2016-2018. Prior to that, both United and Delta ran service year-round at the airport.
Buck said there is still a chance a maximum revenue guarantee agreement could be facilitated with Delta for a flight this summer, but he said this option would be very costly.
