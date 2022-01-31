Active cases of Covid fell in Park County last week, from well over 200 at the height of the recent omicron surge to 135 on Friday.
Hospitalizations have remained low, with only one Covid case reported at Cody Regional Health at the end of last week and three at Powell Valley Healthcare.
Statewide the surge in cases appears to be fading as hospitals in the state surpass 200,000 Covid tests recorded since the pandemic began.
On Jan. 20, 39.31% of Covid tests at hospitals statewide came back positive for the virus. By Jan. 28, the average seven-day positive rate was down to 33.33%, still high but trending down.
However, hospitalizations are up statewide, with a high of 44 people hospitalized for the virus at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.
