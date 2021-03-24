A major security breach at a California tech company has the Cody School District in wait-and-see mode as they work on upgrading the security of their buildings.
Verkada, a tech startup that specializes in security cameras, was planned to be the provider of $311,000 in new security cameras that were to be installed at every school in the district by the Bozeman firm Pine Cove Consulting.
A tech company based in San Mateo, Calif., Verkada was started five years ago “to build the world’s safest and most sophisticated physical security systems,” CEO Filip Kaliszan wrote in a blog post on the company website. The company was targeted by a group of “hacktivists” on March 9, exposing live feeds of hospitals, police stations, schools, a Tesla factory and more. The hacker group known as “Advanced Persistent Threat 69420 Arson Cats” had access to more than 149,000 Verkada cameras, the Washington Post reported, and a 24,000-member client list.
That client list includes the Cody School District. The cameras that come with the ability to search for patterns or clothing have not yet been installed, nor has the contract with Pine Cove formally signed. Assistant superintendent Tim Foley, who also acts as the district’s technology head, said the breach has given the district pause and they’ve requested a meeting with representatives from Pine Cove and Verkada.
“This has definitely thrown a wrinkle into our plans,” Foley said. “We, as a district, want to know that the issue that occurred has been addressed.”
The consulting firm is sticking by Verkada after the breach, saying they’re “confident” Verkada will address the breach in security.
“Hacks happen. They’ve happened nationwide,” said PCC marketing head Jace Holyoak. “We’re disappointed that it happened to Verkada, but we’re confident moving forward that they will make things right. They’ve shown they’ll do that.”
Breaches of security like what happened to Verkada are not uncommon. CD Projekt Red, the developer of the Witcher video game series and Cyberpunk 2077, was hacked in February of this year and hackers claimed to have full access to all of the company’s data. The credit reporting company Equifax was hacked in 2017. In that cyber attack, Chinese hackers stole the information of 14.7 million Americans, one of the largest hacks in recent memory.
“It’s not just a matter of Verkada,” Foley said. “Next time it could be Amazon Web Services. It’s not a matter of if it’s going to happen, but when it will happen.”
Verkada rolled out an extensive plan that includes shutting the hole the hackers came through and working with third parties to review their security systems, among other things, to try to restore customer confidence in the system.
The breach of the Verkada cameras, which have the ability to look for things like a particular sweatshirt color or smoke from a cigarette, raises questions about how safe footage of students and teachers – and data like emergency contact information – will be in the future.
Foley said the cameras’ recognition technology would not be tied in any way to students’ personal information. The footage itself was planned to be stored both on-site and in the cloud, meaning hackers have two potential entry points to access the footage.
“We need to update the security camera system,” Foley said. “If we do have an intruder, that [recognition] software can help trace their movement through the building. It’s more for safety than anything else.”
The proposal for the cameras, however, paints the system as being more active, able to send alerts to administrators on its own if it detects the presence of vaping.
The upgrades are part of an initiative from the state, which gave the district an $80,000 grant through the Department of Homeland Security to help pay for the cameras. If the district does move away from Pine Cove and Verkada to provide the cameras, the next cheapest bid was more than $100,000 more, totaling more than $424,000.
