The Cody School District is ready for a change on Big Horn Avenue, even if it’s something temporary.
Superintendent Peg Monteith said despite resistance from the Wyoming Department of Transportation, installing a painted crosswalk and flashing pedestrian crossing signs similar to the one on Sheridan Avenue would be “better than nothing.”
“We have been afraid all along that this was going to happen, and we are very lucky that this student was not hurt any worse or lost his life,” Monteith said. “It very easily could have been much, much worse.”
Monteith and WYDOT spokesperson Cody Beers have said the data currently available does not support installing a crossing on Big Horn at this time, though both Monteith and the agency have said a new study is in the works for the road.
The city and the school district were scheduled to meet Thursday to discuss a letter to WYDOT required to initiate the study. Beers said his agency wants to conduct a comprehensive study from Depot Drive to Beacon Hill Road. He did not know how long it would take to complete such a study, as there were still too many variables.
“We’re serious about it,” Beers said, “but a study is not something that happens overnight. Committing money to a project is not something that happens overnight.”
In the past, Beers had said his agency offered to install a traffic signal – which could cost as much as $400,000 – on Big Horn if the district paid for it. Monteith said that is impossible, as they are bound by law on what they can spend money on.
“I have checked with our colleagues at the Wyoming Department of Education, including fiscal. The district can’t pay for that,” Monteith said. “We don’t have a funding stream that’s allowable for us to pay for any kind of a traffic signal on property that, No. 1, we don’t own and No. 2, that is the responsibility of the Wyoming Department of Transportation.”
At this time, the city isn’t funding any infrastructure projects, according to city administrator Barry Cook. Cook said there simply isn’t the money for projects this budget year. Any projects would have to come about in the next budget cycle, which begins July 1. He also said the city’s hands were tied in a similar way to the school district’s because Big Horn is a state highway.
Transportation director Sam Hummel said while the district waits for a study to be completed and a decision to be made, it will be working to convince families who live on the north side of Big Horn to join a bus route for their children’s safety. The district is also working with the Cody Police Department to bring more surveillance and enforcement of speed laws to Big Horn.
“The students are making the decisions ... They realize they can get out of the middle school, run down Freedom Street, cross it and they can be into their home in 3, 5, 7 minutes versus maybe a bus will take them 10, 12, 15 minutes,” Hummel said. “That’s a big thing from a community standpoint and a district standpoint. Push your kids to be on a bus. We’ll make it work.”
