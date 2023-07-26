07252023-HeartMountainPilgrimage-courtesy.jpg

Visitors to the Heart Mountain Pilgrimage will be able to see progress made in the restoration of the root cellar built in 1943 to hold produce grown in the incarceration site's farm.

 Courtesy photo

Three Japanese Americans who helped build the Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation will receive the organization’s first lifetime achievement awards during its annual Pilgrimage that starts July 27 and runs through July 29.

