After the board chose two finalists for the airport director position at Yellowstone Regional Airport, both candidates have now rescinded their interest in the job.
The board made the announcement after an 11-minute executive session held late Monday morning.
YRA Board Chairman Bucky Hall said candidate Michael Isaacs gave them the news on Sunday. Fellow candidate Nikolas Persson gave the news Monday morning. Hall said the board will now reconvene its hiring committee and bring back about several candidates for interviews, but has no timeline for this.
The two candidates were selected as a result of a $22,000 ADK Consulting and Executive Search the airport hired out. Isaacs was a former ADK recruit for his current job.
Both applicants interviewed with the board and spoke to the public during an open house at the airport on Friday afternoon.
Isaacs is airport director at Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport in Lewiston, Idaho. Although Lewiston is a larger airport with more flights and destinations, Isaacs said he was considering Cody for a change of scenery and culture.
He started at Lewiston in January 2020 after serving as director at Pierre Regional Airport in Pierre, S.D., for 11 years. He has held management positions at other airports in Alaska, South Dakota and Montana since 1999.
“It’s familiar, it’s fun, it’s challenging,” Isaacs said of the airport director role.
Although he hasn’t been in Idaho long, Isaacs said on Friday YRA and Cody could be a better fit for him and his wife.
“There’s a lot of great assets and attributes,” he said. “I like this area, it’s beautiful.”
Persson is the airport manager of SBD International Airport in San Bernardino, Calif. SBD is a general aviation and cargo airport with no commercial air service, but much more traffic than YRA.
He, like Isaacs, is still relatively new to his job, having started in spring of 2018 after serving as an airport operations manager at an Orange County commercial airport for seven years.
Persson said what drew him to Cody was the opportunity to raise a young family in a small community.
“I think there’s a great opportunity to tell a story about this airport that will sometime down the road lead to an increase in passengers,” he said on Friday.
The airport is initiating a number of projects over the next five years with up to $18 million in CARES Act funding available, but passenger travel is still down about 50%.
Securing normal levels flight service from United and Delta airlines and resuming a third flight destination outside Denver and Salt Lake City will be the biggest immediate challenge for whichever candidate earns the job.
(1) comment
I'm sure both of these candidates did some soul searching and investigation and found the airport board to be littered with crack pots. infighting and dysfunction seem to be the m.o. for the board and it's quite possible that they won't get anybody decent hired as director
