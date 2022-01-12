The Wyoming Game and Fish Department will host two public meetings to discuss mule deer management in the Upper Shoshone mule deer herd unit (Hunt Areas 110-115) and the Clarks Fork herd (Hunt Areas 105, 106 and 109).
Meeting times are 6-8 p.m. Jan. 24 at Northwest College’s Yellowstone Conference Center, Rooms 105 and 106, 331 W. 7th St.; and 6-8 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Cody Club Room.
During the meetings, Game and Fish biologists will present information relating to the health and status of each herd, changes in the herds since management changes occurred three years ago and future management options. Participants will then have an opportunity to discuss the outlined options and their impact and provide feedback related to the short-term management of these mule deer herds.
In 2019, seasons were shortened after consideration of biological data, harvest data and diverse public feedback. “Three years ago we asked the public to weigh in on some major season changes,” said Cody area wildlife biologist Tony Mong. “We invite the public to attend a local meeting to learn about how the mule deer populations around Cody and Powell have responded to those changes and how to move forward based on this information.”
These meetings will be held in addition to the regularly scheduled season setting meetings in March to discuss proposed changes to hunting seasons. At this time, no changes to the seasons affecting these two deer herds are proposed. However, feedback from these meetings will be used in the development of 2022 season proposals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.