Despite identifying affordable housing as its second-highest interim session priority, the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions committee will not be advancing any legislation on the issue to the coming general session, although the conversation is expected to be continued in future sessions.
This comes as a disappointment to Cody Mayor Matt Hall who — in his role as president of the Wyoming Association of Municipalities — has spent the interim advocating for a legislative solution to a statewide problem.
“I do wish the corporations committee would try and move something forward on this issue,” he said. “I know it’s complicated, but if they put something out there — even if the bill isn’t perfect — it’s better than doing nothing and kicking the can down the road. I don’t see these issues going away any time soon honestly.”
During the committee’s first interim meeting in June, Hall presented the results of a survey of 41 Wyoming cities and towns conducted by WAM. The survey shows just about every responding community was impacted by housing issues on some level, although the problem looks a little different in every community, Hall said.
“Just about every municipality in the state has some level of housing affordability issues,” he said. “In Jackson Hole, very few people can afford housing at all and the middle class has essentially been priced out of the market. Here in Cody, people in the middle class can afford a place to live, but they usually need a second job or another person’s income to help them pay the bills. If you look at a small community like Shoshoni, they hardly have any housing at all. So it’s the same problem, but it manifests itself in different ways.”
In Cody, the median home listing price in September 2022 was $517,000, which was up 11.2% from the September 2021 price of $465,000, according to Realtor.com. In September 2020, the median listing price was $379,000, according to the website.
The local rental market also remains crowded and rent is increasing due to growing costs for landlords including utility costs and property taxes, two property managers told the Cody Enterprise earlier this month, and some rentals in high demand— such as those that allow pets — are still hard to find.
“The truth is it is still very challenging for someone like a nurse at Cody Regional Health to afford to buy — or even rent — a house,” Hall said. “And that is a problem we face with business and employee recruitment. Whenever we talk to new businesses thinking about moving into Cody, the topic of affordable housing for their employees always comes up, and the truth is we don’t have a lot of it.”
Hall said every community across the state has similar but different stories about their housing challenges. The sheer diversity of housing-related problems around the state can make it difficult to find a one-size-fits-all solution, which was one of the problems facing the corporations committee, Hall said.
“The problems facing Gillette are different from the problems facing Jackson, which are different from the problems in Cody,” Hall said. “It’s a complicated issue throughout the state, and I don’t think there is one silver bullet that will solve every community’s problems.”
Possible solutions
That didn’t stop the committee from attempting to approach the problem from a variety of angles in three meetings throughout the interim session, with the most recent meeting occurring on Oct. 13.
One idea was a statewide housing trust fund, which would set aside money for housing-related projects. Supporters said the program could provide flexible funding to combat the state’s ongoing housing problems. Wyoming is one of three states without such a program.
A vote to proceed with a draft bill for a housing trust fund died by one vote during the corporations committee’s August meeting, due to concerns about whether the idea was prohibited by the state constitution.
Hall said WAM has advocated for the concept of a statewide housing trust, but noted there were questions that needed to be answered if the discussion were to continue. In addition to the constitutional questions raised by Johnson, there’s a question of funding, he said.
“I like the idea, but my main question is how it’s going to play out in practice,” Hall said. “I think the rub for this idea is finding a sustainable funding model. If they could figure out a way to fund something like that, I think most legislators would get behind it.”
During its Oct. 13 meeting, the corporations committee discussed another possible solution: allowing municipalities to form their own “municipal land banks.” These organizations could buy, manage and sell distressed or abandoned properties and convert them into attainable and affordable housing for low- and moderate-income residents.
The draft bill was based on Nebraska’s community land bank bill the state passed in 2013. Legislators and the public alike agreed the bill had a good central idea, but needed to be tweaked in order to fit the needs of Wyoming.
The committee voted to table the bill, but also asked Laurie Urbigkit, lobbyist for Wyoming Realtors, to work with housing organizations to draft potential amendments to the bill that can be considered after the 2023 general session.
Hall said he was hopeful the land bank discussion would continue. He said the bill would be beneficial especially for larger cities like Casper and Cheyenne that have large amounts of blighted and distressed properties, but would likely have less impact on smaller communities like Cody.
“Regardless of whether a city chooses to use it or not, I think it would be great to have that as an option,” Hall said. “The more tools we have to address this issue, the better.
“I do hope the conversation continues. I think any statewide program would just be another arrow in our quiver that we could use to approach this issue.”
